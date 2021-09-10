Vernon County Reads: Award winning author Victoria Houston to speak in Westby

Six public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the fifth annual “Vernon County Reads” adult reading program. Since late summer residents have been encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the books in the Loon Lake Mystery series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, the annual Vernon County Reads program will conclude with a presentation by Victoria Houston at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the books in the series will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.

Houston was born and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the heart of the fishing culture that backgrounds her mysteries. Having been gone for more than 30 years, Houston moved back to Rhinelander in 1996 where she enjoys hunting, fishing, and writing mystery books. Houston’s mystery series was featured in a story on the front page of The Wall Street Journal and on NPR’s Talk of the Nation. Both can be seen/heard on the website: www.victoriahouston.com. She has also written or co-authored more than seven non-fiction books