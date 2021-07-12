Vernon County Reads program to feature book series by Victoria Houston

Six libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the fifth annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program.
Beginning Aug. 2, residents are encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out books in the Loon Lake Mystery Series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston. The cozy mystery books feature the character of Police Chief Lew Ferris. The chief solves murders with the help of retired dentist, Dr. Paul “Doc” Osborne. The series is set in the fictional town of Loon Lake, Wisconsin.
Vernon County Reads will conclude with an in-person presentation by Victoria Houston, Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.
Houston was born and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the heart of the fishing culture that backgrounds her mysteries. Having been gone for more than 30 years, Houston moved back to Rhinelander in 1996 where she enjoys hunting, fishing, and writing mystery books. Houston’s mystery series was featured in a story on the front page of The Wall Street Journal and on NPR’s "Talk of the Nation." Both can be seen/heard on the website: www.victoriahouston.com. She has also written or co-authored more than seven non-fiction books
Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about the Loon Lake Mystery Series. Contact your local library for the schedule.
The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers, and audiences through workshops, discussions, and public performances. Contact them at 608-492-1669 or through email at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com
For more information about this event, contact the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.