Vernon County receives funds to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter programs

Vernon County has been chosen to receive $9,893 to supplement Emergency Food and Shelter programs in the area.
The award was granted by the FEMA Wisconsin State Set Aside Committee. The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board comprised in part of representatives from The Salvation Army, Living Faith Church, Vernon County Department of Human Services, Catholic Charities, and Family and Children’s Center will determine how the funds awarded to Vernon County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be non-profit, 2) have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Vernon County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, Family and Children’s Center and county food pantries participating.
If your agency or organization is interested in applying for this funding, contact Suzanne Howe, local board chair, at Family and Children’s Center at 608-637-7052, extension 233. Committee meeting date is Zoom Video Conference and will be scheduled at a later date. Those who respond will receive an invitation to this meeting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!