Vernon County Red Kettle Campaign raises $19,000

The 2022 Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $19,000.

Kim Tainter, kettle coordinator, said the campaign was down from 2021 but not due to local businesses allowing ringing at the stores or the outstanding bell-ringers. Tainter said she feels that the economy and the weather the last week of bell-ringing had a lot to do with numbers being down. She said the last week of bell-ringing there were about 17 cancellations due to the bitter cold weather. She said there were many new bell-ringers this year with some doing multiple two-hour shifts.

Tainter said 86 cents of every dollar raised in Vernon County during the campaign stays in the county to help with heat, rent, gas, food, housing and disaster assistance, to name a few of the needs.

This was Tainter’s second year serving as kettle coordinator and she is looking forward to doing it again during the 2023 season.

The Red Kettle Campaign begins in late November and runs through Christmas Eve. In 2022, there were kettles in Westby at Hansen’s IGA and in Viroqua at Quillin's, Walmart, Nelson Agri-Center and Walgreens. Ringers are asked to do a two-hour shift and bell-ringing is Monday through Saturday. No bell-ringing is allowed on Sunday due to Salvation Army policy.

If you are interested in helping with the Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, contact Tainter at 608-606-2582.