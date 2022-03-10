Vernon County Red Kettle campaign raises $29,000

The 2021 Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $29,000.

“The Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign was a success due to outstanding volunteer bell-ringers in a very giving community,” said Kim Tainter, kettle coordinator. “I was very impressed with the number of individuals who reached out wanting to participate in bell-ringing.”

Tainter said 86 cents of every dollar raised in Vernon County during the campaign stays in the county to help with heat, rent, gas, food, housing and disaster assistance, to name a few of the needs.

“There were so many giving individuals and businesses that really stepped-up for those in need,” Tainter said.

This was Tainter’s first year serving as kettle coordinator, and she is looking forward to doing it again during the 2022 season.

The Red Kettle Campaign begins in late November and runs through Christmas Eve. In 2021, there were kettles in Westby at Hansen’s IGA and Westby Co-op Credit Union, and in Viroqua at Quillin’s, Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center.

This year there may be two options for volunteers to sign up for bell-ringing – by going online or working with Tainter to set up times. In 2021, bell-ringers had date and time options Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Tainter said she is hoping more time slots can be filled in 2022. If you are interested in helping with the Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, contact Tainter at 608-606-2582.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

