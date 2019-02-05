Konna Spaeth mug

Spaeth

Vernon County Register of Deeds Konna Spaeth will be retiring from her position Feb. 22. Spaeth has worked for the county for 32.5 year and has been register of deeds for the last 14 years.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Jan. 24 that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds for Vernon County. The new register of deeds will complete a term ending Jan. 4, 2021.

Anyone interested in applying for the position may apply online at www.evers.wi.gov. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

