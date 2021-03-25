Vernon County releases weekly COVID-19 data, reports 11 new cases

The Vernon County Office of Emergency Management released its weekly posting of COVID-19 data on Thursday, March 25. The county began posting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily on March 18. The data will be posted every Thursday around 4 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. March 25, there have been 1,873 positive results. The newest positives include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Four males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

Two female’s in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,804 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 25 are isolating at home and there have been 42 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.