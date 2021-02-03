Vernon County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 3

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, there have been 1,766 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,657 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 69 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.