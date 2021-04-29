Vernon County reports 11 positive COVID-19 results between April 23-29

The weekly COVID-19 data from April 23-29 has resulted in 11 additional positives with a total of 1,922 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

Four males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,866 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, 11 are isolating at home and there have been 45 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.