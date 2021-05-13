Vernon County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases between May 7-13

The weekly COVID-19 data from May 7-13 has resulted in 12 additional positives with a total of 1,937 positive results, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positives include:
- A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Three males in their 50s; one is hospitalized and two are recovering at home;
- Three females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 50swho is recovering at home;
- A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,878 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 13 are isolating at home and there have been 45.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.