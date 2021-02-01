Vernon County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 1

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, there have been 1,748 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

Four males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

Two females 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;

Three females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,643 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 63 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.