Vernon County reports 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, there have been 1,586 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,463 are recovered, four are hospitalized, 84 are isolating at home and there have been 35 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.