Vernon County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, there have been 521 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 60s, one is recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 415 are recovered, seven are hospitalized, 96 are isolating at home and there have been three deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

