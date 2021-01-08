Vernon County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, there have been 1,627 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is hospitalized;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 20 who are recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

Three females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,485 are recovered, four are hospitalized,102 are isolating at home and there have been 36 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.