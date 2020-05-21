Vernon County reports 13th confirmed COVID-19 case as of Wednesday

As of May 20 at 3 p.m. there have been 964 total tests, 916 negative results, and 13 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The 13th positive case is a female in her 50s who is recovering at home. Of the total 13 positive cases: five are considered fully recovered, three are hospitalized, and ﬁve are recovering at home.
As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at horne as much as possible especially ifyou are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and Water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home was working. Please continue to follow their suggested guidelines.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
