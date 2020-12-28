Vernon County reports 14 confirmed cases Dec. 24

As of 3 p.m Thursday, Dec. 24 there have been 1,475 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male who is 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

Three females in their 20s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

Three females in their 50s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,256 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 182 are isolating at home and there have been 31 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.