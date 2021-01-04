Vernon County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 31

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, there have been 1,552 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

One male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

One male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

One male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

One male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

One male in his 80s who is currently hospitalized;

One female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s; one recovering at home and one that is hospitalized;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,411 are recovered, eight are hospitalized, 98 are isolating at home and there have been 35 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.