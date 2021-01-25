Vernon County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 25

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, there have been 1,707 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home

Three males in their 60’s who are recovering at home;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering from home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 30s who are recovering from home;

Two females in their 40s who are recovering from home;

Two females in their 50s; one is hospitalized and one is recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,609 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 56 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.