Vernon County reports 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

As of May 21 at 3 p.m. there have been 1,002 total tests, 950 negative results, and 17 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The 14th case is a female in her 40s. The 15th case is a male in his 80s. The 16th case is a female under the age of 10. The 17th case is a male under the age of 10. All new cases are recovering at home. Of the 17 cases: ﬁve are recovered, two are hospitalized, and 10 are isolating at home.
As a reminder community spread ofCOVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home was working. Please continue to follow their suggested guidelines.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
