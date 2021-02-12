Vernon County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 12

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, there have been 1,796 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management

The newest positive cases include:

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,694 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 62 are isolating at home and there have been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.