Vernon County reports 20 COVID-19 cases Jan. 6

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, there have been 1,606 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;

Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

Three females in their 60s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 70s; one is recovering at home and one is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,468 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 98 are isolating at home and there have been 35 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.