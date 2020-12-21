Vernon County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 21

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, there have been 1,432 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,228 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 168 are isolating at home and there have been 30 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
