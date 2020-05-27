Vernon County reports 20th confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday
As of May 27 at 3 p.m. there have been 1,168 total tests, 1,132 negative results, and 20 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. Of the 20 cases: 11 are recovered, three are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home. The 20th case is a male in his 60s who is recovering at home.

As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home was working. Please continue to follow their suggested guidelines.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

