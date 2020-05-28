Vernon County reports 21st confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday

As of May 28 at 3 p.m. there have been 1,203 total tests, 1,164 negative results, and 21 positive results. Of the 21 cases: 12 are recovered, three are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home. The 21st case is a male in his 50s who is recovering at home.
As positive case numbers rise, the Health Department is able to look at some general data in relation to positive cases in Vernon County:
- Gender: 57% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Vernon County are female, 43% are male.
- Exposure: 86% of Vernon County’s cases had an exposure to a positive COVID case. These people were exposed and then developed the illness themselves. 14% of cases did not have an exposure to a known case.
- Age: 43% are age 60 or older, 38% are between the ages of 30-59, and 19% are between 0-29.
As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially ifyou are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home was working. Please continue to follow their suggested guidelines.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
