Vernon County reports 22nd COVID-19 case
Vernon County has reported its 22nd COVID-19 case.

The case involves a man in his 20s who is isolating at home.

The county’s public health department reports 1,830 negative results, and 22 positive results.

Of the 22 cases, 19 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and three are isolating at home.

Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.

The health department cautions that community spread of COVID-l9 has occurred in our region, and urges wearing a mask in public, social distancing and washing your hands regularly.

