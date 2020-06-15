Vernon County reports 24th COVID-19 case
Vernon County reports 24th COVID-19 case

Vernon County reported its 24th COVID-19 case on June 12.

The case involves a female in her 80s who is currently hospitalized

The county’s public health department reports 2,063 total tests, 2,017 negative results, and 24 positive results.

Of the 24 cases, 21 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and two are isolating at home.

Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.

The health department cautions that community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region, and urges wearing a mask in public, social distancing and washing your hands regularly.

