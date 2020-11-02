 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County reports 25 new positive COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Vernon County reports 25 new positive COVID-19 cases

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, there have been 556 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The numbers also include the cases from over the weekend.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is hospitalized;
  • Four males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
  • Three males in their 50s, two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
  • Two males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • Four females in their 60swho are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 442 are recovered, 10 are hospitalized, 101 are isolating at home and there have been three deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News