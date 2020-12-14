Vernon County reports 25th COVID-19 death, 8 new cases on Dec. 11

On Friday, Dec. 11, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 25th death of a county resident. The resident was a female in her 80s who had been recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 11 there have been 1,326 positive COVID-19 results in the in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 80s who are recovering at home;
- Two females 90 years or older who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,142 are recovered, eight are hospitalized, 151 are isolating at home and there have been 25 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
