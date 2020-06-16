Vernon County reports 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of June 16 at 3 p.m. there have been 2,228 total tests, 2,164 negative results, and 28 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 28 cases, 22 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home. The 25th case is a male under the age of 10 who is isolating at home. The 26th case is a female in her 20s who is isolating at home. The 27th case is a female between the ages of 10 and 20 who is isolating at home. The 28th case is a female in her 20s who is isolating at home.
Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.
As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 continues to occur in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in our area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially ifyou are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home was working. Please continue to follow their suggested guidelines.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Please refer to the new release of Coulee Covid-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee Covid-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.
