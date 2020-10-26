Vernon County reports 30 new confirmed cases

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 there have been 485 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. The numbers also include those from the weekend.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- Two males their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 70s, one is recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- Three females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Five females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 394 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 83 are isolating at home and there have been three deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
