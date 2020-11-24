 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Vernon County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 there have been 1,029 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 40s; two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
  • Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 30 who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is hospitalized;
  • Three females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is recovering at home;
  • Five females 90 years or older who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 711 are recovered, 18 are hospitalized, 288 are isolating at home and twelve deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News