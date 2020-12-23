Vernon County reports 31st COVID-19 death, 9 new cases Dec. 23

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individuals who died from complications of COVID-19. This is the 31st death of a county resident. The resident was an female in her 80s who was recovering at home.

As of 3 p.m. Dec. 23 there have been 1,461 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 90s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

One female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,256 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 168 are isolating at home and there have been 31 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.