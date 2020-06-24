Vernon County reports 32nd confirmed COVID-19 case
Vernon County reports its 32nd positive COVID-19 test.

The newest case is a female in her 60s who is isolating at home.

As of June 24, there have been 2,571 total tests, 2,513 negative results, and 32 positive results,  according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. Of the 32 cases, 28  are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and four are isolating at home.

Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.

As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 continues to occur in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in our area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

Refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.

