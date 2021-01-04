Vernon County reports 35th COVID-19 death, 24 new cases as of Dec. 30

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who died from complications of COVID-19. This is the 35th death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 60s

As of 3 p.m. Dec. 30 there have been 1,538 positive results, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two males 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

One male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Three males in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

One male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 60s who is recovering at home;

One male in his 70s who is recovering at home;

One female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;

Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;

One female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,366 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 131 are isolating at home and there have been 35 deaths.