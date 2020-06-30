Vernon County reports 36th COVID-19 case; changes requirements for community testing event

Vernon County reports that as of June 30, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 36. The health department also reports it has changed its parameters of the community testing event set for July 7.
The newest positive case is a female in her 80s who is isolating at home.
There have been 2,838 total tests and 2,767 negative results. Of the 36 thirty-six cases, 32 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and four are isolating at home.
The county has changed the parameters for its community testing event on July 7 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The health department has opened up testing to anyone who is asymptomatic (those without symptoms) or those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Asymptomatic individuals will not need public health approval to be tested before the event. The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
Remember if you plan to attend any large gatherings, and are unable to socially distance, please wear a cloth face covering. It is also important to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after attending a large gathering. If you develop symptoms, even mild, please contact your health care provider for testing.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.