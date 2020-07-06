Vernon County reports 38th COVID-19 case

Vernon County reports that as of July 2 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 38.
The newest positive case is a male in his 20s who is isolating at home. Of the 38 cases: 32 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and six are isolating at home.
As of July 2, there have been 2,926 total tests and 2,854 negative results, and 38 positive results.
Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services vveb pages for additional information.
Refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.
