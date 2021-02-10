Vernon County reports 39th death, three new COVID-19 cases Feb. 10

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 39th death of a county resident. The resident was a male 90 years or older.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday there have been 1,791 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,683 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 67 are isolating at home and there have been thirty-nine deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.