Vernon County reports 39th positive COVID-19 case

Vernon County reports that as of July 7 at 3 p.m. there is a 39th positive COVID-19 case.
The newest positive case is a male in his 50s who is recovering at home.
There have been 3,126 total tests and 3,102 negative results. Of the 39 cases, 35 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and four are isolating at home.
Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.
The best way to protect yourself and othersis to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
Remember if you plan to attend any large gatherings, and are unable to socially distance, please wear a cloth face covering. It is also important to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after attending a large gathering. If yon develop symptoms, even mild, please contact your health care provider for testing.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
Refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.
