Vernon County reports 40th COVID-19 death, one new case

On Tuesday, March 2, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 40th death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 80s.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,836 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case is:

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,761 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 34 are isolating at home and there have been 40 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.