Vernon County reports 41st COVID-19 death, 7 new cases March 8

On Monday, March 8, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 41st death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 80s.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 1,847 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;

A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,774 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 31 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.