Vernon County reports 43rd COVID-19 death

The weekly COVID-19 data from March 26-April 1 has resulted in 14 additional positives with a total of 1,888 positive results, and the 43rd death of a Vernon County resident.

On April 1, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. The resident was a female 90 years or older.

The newest positives include:

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 30s who is recovering from home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 70s who is hospitalized;

Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A female in her 20 who is recovering at home;

A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

Three females in their 50s who are recovering at home;

A female 90 years or older who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,811 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 32 are isolating at home and there have been 43 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.