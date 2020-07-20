Vernon County reports 45 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday
As of 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, there have been 3,955 total tests, 3,870 negative results, and 45 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases are a female in her 60s recovering at home, a female between the ages of 10-20 recovering at home, and a female between the ages of 10-20 recovering at home.

Of the 45 cases, 40 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and five are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between yourselves and others, and to practice good hygiene.

