Vernon County reports 46th COVID-19 case on Friday
0 comments

Vernon County reports 46th COVID-19 case on Friday

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, there have been 4,340 total tests, 4,235 negative results, and 46 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case is a female in her 20s who is recovering at home.

Of the 46 cases, 43 are recovered, zero are hospitalized, and three are isolating at home.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourselves and others, and to practice good hygiene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News