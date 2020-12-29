Vernon County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 29

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, there have been 1,514 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,360 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 114 are isolating at home and there have been 34 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.