Vernon County reports 50th COVID-19 death
COVID-19

The weekly COVID-19 data from Sept. 3-8 has resulted in 47 additional positives with a total of 2,234 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Three males 0-9 years old;
  • Four males 10-19 years old;
  • One male in his 30s;
  • Three males in their 40s;
  • Three males in their 50s;
  • Four males in their 60s;
  • Four male in their 70s;
  • Seven females 10-19 years old;
  • Three females in their 20s;
  • One female in her 30s;
  • Five females in their 40s;
  • One female in her 50s;
  • Five females in their 60s;
  • Three females in their 70s.

Of the total positive cases, 2,116 are recovered, seven are hospitalized, 61 are isolating at home and there have been 50 deaths.

On Sept. 9 the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 50th death of a county resident. The resident was a male in his 70s.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

