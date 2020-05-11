Vernon County reports 596 total COVID-19 tests as of Friday; second and third positive cases are hospitalized

As of May 8 at 3 p.m. there have been 596 reported total tests, with 561 negative results, 32 pending results and three positive results. The third positive result is a man in his 70’s. The second and third positive cases are both currently hospitalized.
As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.
The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric mask when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Safer at Home is working. Please continue to follow Safer-at-Home guidance.
Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.
