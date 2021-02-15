 Skip to main content
Vernon County reports 7 COVID-19 cases Feb. 15
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, there have been 1,803 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 80s who is hospitalized;
  • A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,696 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 66 are isolating at home and there have been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

