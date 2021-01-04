Vernon County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 1

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, there have been 1,560 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;

One male in his 70s who is currently hospitalized;

One female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,422 are recovered, nine are hospitalized, 94 are isolating at home an there have been 35 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.