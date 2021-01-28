Vernon County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 27

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, there have been 1,721 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is hospitalized;

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

A female in her 80s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,628 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 62 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.