Vernon County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, there have been 493 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Two males their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 404 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 81 are isolating at home and there have been three deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

